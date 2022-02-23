Left Menu

Gurugram University to go ahead with offline exams amid protests by students

Refusing to bow down to students demand of conducting online exams, the Gurugram University on Wednesday decided to go ahead with offline examinations in the “best interest of students”.

The decision was taken at a special meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dinesh Kumar. All the deans, heads of departments and principles of its affiliated colleges participated in the meeting.

“Based on the suggestions of everyone in the meeting ad keeping in mind the quality of education in the interest of the students, it was decided that the examinations would be conducted as per the guidelines given by the university earlier,” an official said.

In a message to the students, the vice chancellor said the question is not about the examination, but the importance of getting a degree. It is related to the future and life of thousands of students. That is why we have taken the decision, keeping in mind the future of all the students.” High drama had prevailed near Gurugram University on Tuesday as police resorted to use of mild force to disperse the students who were protesting against offline exams.

They blocked the main road in front of the university in Sector 51, while some of them vented their anger against the government and the university on social media.

