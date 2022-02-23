108-ft idol of Lord Hanuman coming up in Rameshwaram

A 108-foot high idol of Lord Hanuman, the third in the series of 'Char Dham' (four abodes or pilgrimage sites) in the country, will be installed here by Shree Harish Chander Nanda Education and Charitable Trust.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony for the idol was held here on Wednesday. The two other idols are in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. There are plans to identify a site for the fourth idol.

The construction of the idol in stone will start from March and is expected to be completed in two years. The foundation ceremony was organised in the presence of Dattatreya Hosabale, all-India general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), among others, a press release here said.

