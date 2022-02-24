St Kitts and Nevis is Improving its Education Sector and Wealthy Indian Parents are Noticing

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The Ministry of Education of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis says it is putting a lot of effort into the critical activities specified in the Education Section Plan for 2020-2021. Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, stated that the ministry is working on modifying the education sector’s career pathway and creating a framework for continuing professional development for everyone who works in the education sector. St Kitts and Nevis is located in the West Indies and has become a beacon of education in the region. With the help of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, the government continues to invest millions in the sector. During the presentation of the budgetary proposals for 2022 in December 2021, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris allocated USD 104M, more than ten percent of the entire federal budget, to education. The sector received the third largest funding amount after The Ministry of Finance (USD 300M) and The Office of the Prime Minister (USD 110M). While referring to the Citizenship by Investment Programme, the Prime Minister asserted, “We have transformed our CBI; we have come a long way from the difficult period in 2014. The robust procedures that are embedded in the program have enabled us to maintain our platinum brand and have ensured we take a significant share in the major markets around the world.” Education in St Kitts and Nevis The nation’s literacy rate is almost perfect at 98 percent, as education in St Kitts and Nevis is free and mandatory for the first 12 years. The overall enrollment of students in primary school is 83 percent and 91 percent for secondary school.

St Kitts and Nevis is also home to some of the topmost sought-after medical institutions in the region: • The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (also known as UMHS) is a for-profit Caribbean medical school located in Trinity, St Kitts. UMHS is accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis, a recognised accrediting agency listed in the FAIMER Directory of Organisations that Recognise/Accredit Medical Schools. It is also affiliated with over 20 hospitals in the USA, where graduates can do elective rotations across the country.

• The Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is located in Trinity, St Kitts. The institution is accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis and the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education.

• Medical University of the Americas (MUA) is a Caribbean medical school located on the Island of Nevis. It is accredited by the St Kitts and Nevis Accreditation Board, and graduates are eligible for licensure within the Federation. MUA is also accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine.

• The Windsor University School of Medicine is located in St Kitts and confers the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree upon its graduates. It is currently accredited by the Accreditation Board of St Kitts and Nevis. More investors are applying for second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis Paul Singh, director of leading government advisory and marketing firm CS Global Partners, said that in 2020-2021, the firm received record inquiries about second citizenship from Indian investors. Time constrained business people and high-net-worth individuals who want to provide their children with a world of educational opportunities often chose to invest in St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme. “Most applicants want a strong contingency option at this fragile time, one that can offer security and open academic and professional doors for their kids. With second citizenship for themselves and their families, they know their child can study in the best universities without a lot of hassle, whether that’s in the Caribbean or the UK.” said Singh. India and St Kitts and Nevis’ long documented relationship In celebration of India’s 73rd Republic Anniversary, Prime Minister Harris hailed the contributions of the Republic of India and members of the Indian community to the development of the Federation. Prime Minister Harris said the impact of the Indian community can be felt across every fabric of socioeconomic life in St Kitts and Nevis. Among industries like retail, tourism and hospitality, Prime Minister Harris noted that the two countries unite over their passion for education. He said, “Indian entrepreneurs are there with us, and in the field of offshore education, your own Honorary Consul Ramesh (Mulkanoor) provided leadership at Windsor and brought a significant number of nationals and persons of Indian descent to St Kitts and Nevis, many of whom have made St Kitts and Nevis their home.” St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme has been pivotal in developing sectors like healthcare, business, and education in the nation. The Programme empowers wealthy foreign investors and their families to acquire second citizenship once contributing to a government fund. After passing the necessary security checks and undergoing a stringent due diligence process, successful applicants gain a wealth of opportunities. These include increased travel freedom, the right to live, study and work in the country and the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come. According to the FT’s PWM Magazine, St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world’s best and longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a ‘Platinum Standard’ brand. CS Global Partners CS Global Partners is a London-headquartered advisory firm with over a decade of experience in residence and citizenship by investment programmes. Our highly knowledgeable client advisors provide professional guidance towards the best strategic investments for global citizenships based on individual needs. Image: The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS) campus in St Kitts and Nevis PWR PWR

