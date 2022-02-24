AdiDev Press releases books on saints under new children series

A new illustrated set of board books seeks to introduce young children to values and perspectives derived from the lives and philosophies of Indian saints Mahavira, Guru Nanak and Buddha.

Prart of AdiDev Press' recently launched 'Learning TO BE' series, the three books are titled ''Kindness with Mahavira'', ''Service with Guru Nanak'', and ''Peace with Buddha''. They are co-authored by Chitwan Mittal and Sarita Saraf.

''We believe that biographies can be powerful tools to inspire and uplift. We do not want our books to be preachy. We are committed to developing this series by writing books on inspiring South Asian personalities including scientists, sportspersons, performing artists, change makers and many more. These board books are aimed at toddlers and early readers (ages 4-8),'' said Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press, in a statement.

Written in simple text, each book showcases one value that can be highlighted in the life of the personality being covered. Laced with heuristic examples and suggestions, it encourages readers to recognise how they can implement this value through actions in their own lives.

While ''Kindness with Mahavira'' aims to encourage the younger readers with Mahavira's message on kindness and compassion, the other two books -- ''Service with Guru Nanak'' and ''Peace with Buddha'' -- encourage children to make service a part of their daily lives and help them recognise the value of wanting less, finding peace and connecting with their inner selves, respectively.

The books are illustrated by award-winning illustrator Debasmita Dasgupta.

''Not often you come across children's books that are simple yet profound. The 'Learning To Be' series on Indian saints is one of a kind and I am delighted to have illustrated these books. Visually, I have tried to integrate these ideas of simplicity in the ocean of deepness through the use of simplistic lines and character sketches complemented with hand painted abstract textures,'' added Dasgupta.

The books, priced at Rs 499 each, are currently available for sale on offline and online stores.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)