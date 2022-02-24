Left Menu

Centre seeks to make Kolkata homoeopathy institute a world-class centre: Sonowal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:14 IST
Centre seeks to make Kolkata homoeopathy institute a world-class centre: Sonowal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
The central government aims to make National Institute of homoeopathy (NIH) in Kolkata a world-class centre with greater emphasis on research and development, Union Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Thursday.

A Rs 300 crore satellite unit of the Kolkata-based centre of excellence in homoeopathy under the Ministry of Ayush is being constructed in Delhi, he said.

''We want to make the National Institute of homoeopathy a world-class centre with greater focus on research and development. The work for the satellite centre is progressing,'' Sonowal said.

NIH director Subhas Singh requested the minister to allow the housestaff system at the institute for the sake of career of the students.

The students of NIH do not get the opportunity to work as housestaff like other medical college hospitals in the state and fail to get marks in that category, Singh said.

Sonowal assured the students to look into the matter.

