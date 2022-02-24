No such restrictions: Sisodia on girl's allegation of being asked to remove hijab in school

A day after a Delhi government school student alleged that she was asked to remove hijab by her teacher, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said no such restrictions have been imposed and the issue is being politicised by some people.

At a press conference, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the AAP dispensation respects all traditions and students from all religions and castes are treated with dignity at its schools.

The comments came after a girl from a Delhi government school in Mustafabad alleged that she was asked to remove her headscarf at school. The girl made the allegation in a video that went viral on social media.

''Delhi schools have an excellent teaching arrangement for students. About this incident... attempts are being made to politicise the issue. In our schools, students of all religions and castes are treated with dignity. There are no restrictions from our side and their traditions are respected,'' Sisodia said in response to a question.

''I also enquired how this incident happened but so far I don't think there is a problem... our school system and education department have not imposed any restrictions in this regard,'' he added.

The girl, who is wearing a hijab, says in the video in Hindi, ''Teachers told me not to come to the class wearing this scarf. Don't be like your mother, and don't come to school wearing a scarf. Two-three other girls were asked to remove their headscarves.'' According to sources, the school authorities have discussed the matter with her parents and the issue has been amicably resolved.

''The existing practice in all government schools in Delhi for the past several decades has been that if girls wear hijab or scarf on their way to school, they take it off on entering the school premises ''In this case, once the girl entered school premises, her teachers requested her to take off the scarf as per the existing practice. Later, the school authorities discussed the matter with her parents and the matter has been amicably resolved,'' a source said on Wednesday.

The girl's father submitted a complaint to the local MLA, alleging that his daughter had been made to remove her headscarf in a class by her teacher.

''It was her first day back in school and her class teacher told her she is not allowed to wear a headscarf in school. She came home and told my wife, who informed me about it.

''I went to meet the school head the next day, who told me the government rules are for students to be in proper uniform. So I asked them to show me a government order or notification saying the scarf is not allowed, which they didn't have,'' he said in the complaint letter.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Karnataka's Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India in the coastal town protesting the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal for permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed.

Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

The Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case said on Wednesday that uniforms prescribed by schools and colleges should be followed till the disposal of the case.

