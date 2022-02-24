Left Menu

Harness biodiversity parks for developing new pharmaceutical products: LG to DPSRU

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday advised the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University DPSRU to harness the biodiversity parks in the city for developing new commercially viable herbal-based pharmaceutical products.Baijal gave the suggestions during the fourth meeting of the General Council of DPSRU with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council.Chaired the fourth meeting of the General Council of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University DPSRU with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:02 IST
Harness biodiversity parks for developing new pharmaceutical products: LG to DPSRU
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday advised the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) to harness the biodiversity parks in the city for developing new commercially viable herbal-based pharmaceutical products.

Baijal gave the suggestions during the fourth meeting of the General Council of DPSRU with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council.

''Chaired the fourth meeting of the General Council of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) with Vice Chancellor and other members of the Council. The Council considered and approved the Annual Report for the year 2019-20 and also deliberated upon the audit report of the CAG for the years 2015-2021,'' Baijal said in a series of tweets.

''Advised the University to harness the Biodiversity parks in the city for developing new commercially viable herbal-based pharmaceutical products. Also Advised the university authorities to strengthen their internal accounting procedures and take necessary steps to address the observations made by the CAG," he added.

Baijal also suggested that the university should focus on extensive research and development activities while fostering linkages with the industry and striving for highest standards of excellence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022