'Waste-to-Art' theme park with statues of freedom fighters at ITO: SDMC

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday decided to develop Shaheedi Park at ITO to pay tribute to freedom fighters where it will install statues of 11 heroes of the 'Freedom Movement' under its 'Waste-to-Art' concept, civic officials said.

Also the civic body gave final approval to its proposal of distributing bicycles to five per cent of the meritorious students of Class 4 studying in SDMC primary schools.

Both proposals were approved in a house meeting of the SDMC on Thursday.

These moves come ahead of civic body polls, as all the three civic bodies— North, East and South — are scheduled to undergo elections before May this year.

A notification regarding schedule of the civic election is likely to be announced by the state election commission in the second week of March.

All the three municipalities are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the principal opposition in the civic bodies. Last civic polls were conducted in April 2017.

The SDMC in a statement said that the Shaheedi park will be developed on lines of "Waste to Wonder Park" and "Bharat Darshan Park" based on the 'Waste to Art' concept.

"SDMC will establish replicas of 11 heroes of Freedom Movement in Shaheedi Park which will spread over 4.5-acre land. Scrap materials available at various SDMC Stores will be used to make replicas of Freedom Fighters. Motive behind the development of Shaheedi Park is to make people aware about the glorious history of our country," the statement said.

The park being developed by SDMC will have 11 replicas of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and recipients of Paramveer Chakra. The park will also have replicas of historical kings and leaders such as Bharat, Chanakya, Chandragupt Mourya, Samrat Ashok, Porus, Vikramaditya, and Samudragupta. It will also showcase important historical events and kingdoms such as Vijaynagar Samrajya, Kshatriya King, Battle of Haldighati, Maratha Empire, Sikh Empire, Battle of 1857, Simon Commission, Jaliawala Bagh Massacre, Kakori Conspiracy etc. It will also have three galleries of Tribes Revolt, the statement said.

"Shaheedi Park will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 29.29 crore. To develop the park, SDMC will select the agency through an open tendering process. The agency will also ensure upkeep and maintenance of the park for a 10 years' period and there will be an option of extension for next 10 years," the statement said.

It added that the agency will make 11 sets and 3 galleries at the park. Meanwhile, the SDMC also gave final nod to a proposal to provide bicycle to five percent meritorious students, both boys and girls, of class four studying in its primary schools. Municipal officials said that bicycles will be given to students based on their academic performance in class three. A proposal in this connection was already approved by the SDMC's standing committee meeting in January this year. Officials said that the move is aimed at building health and strength of students along with providing them with the conveyance facility to school and vice versa.

This scheme will cover 3000 students every year as estimated on the basis of the data of students of current academic year 2021-22, officials said.

