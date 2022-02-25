Vice President Naidu to be on two-day Goa visit from March 3
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a two-day visit to Goa from March 3, authorities said on Friday.
''Naidu will arrive in Goa on March 3 and leave the state on March 4. He will be accompanied by his wife Usha,'' the Goa Information and Publicity Department said in a release.
During his visit, the vice president will inaugurate the Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula, it said.
