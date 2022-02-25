Left Menu

Bengal govt sets up control room to help students, people stranded in Ukraine

Families of those who are stuck in the CIS country can contact authorities on 2214-3526, 1070, it said.The total number of students from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine, is now being assessed, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:20 IST
Bengal govt sets up control room to help students, people stranded in Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Friday set up a control room to help students and people from the state, who are currently stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

A notice issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department said the 12-hour control room will be functional from 9 am. ''It has been opened under a senior IAS officer and manned by WBCS officers for assisting and helping students and people stranded from West Bengal in Ukraine,'' the notice said. Families of those who are stuck in the CIS country can contact authorities on 2214-3526, 1070, it said.

The total number of students from the state, who are stranded in Ukraine, is now being assessed, an official said. Russia on Thursday launched an attack on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022