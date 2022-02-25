Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST
4 students from Udupi district trapped in Ukraine
Four students from Udupi district of Karnataka are trapped in war-hit Ukraine, official sources here said.

The district administration released a list of people in Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia. The four - Glenwill Fernandes, Anifred Ridly D’Souza, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli and Mranal - are studying MBBS course, the sources said.

