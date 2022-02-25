4 students from Udupi district trapped in Ukraine
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Four students from Udupi district of Karnataka are trapped in war-hit Ukraine, official sources here said.
The district administration released a list of people in Ukraine which is in conflict with Russia. The four - Glenwill Fernandes, Anifred Ridly D’Souza, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli and Mranal - are studying MBBS course, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udupi
- Ukraine
- Rohan Dhananjay Bagli
- Mranal
- Russia
- Anifred Ridly D’Souza
- Karnataka
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine
Will to keep up talks would be positive signal for four-way Ukraine talks - France