PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:49 IST
UP: Parents appeal to Centre to facilitate return of Indian students from Ukraine
Dr Abdul Majeed Khan says he fears for the safety of his daughter in Ukraine.

Khan said he received a call from his daughter Ittesham Khan, who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine's Vinnytsia city, on Friday morning that they moved to a safety bunker for a while after sirens went off.

The students were sent back to the hostel after some time, he said.

Majeed Khan said though his daughter tried to appear composed in the video call, he sensed that the students feared for their well-being in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

All the children living in the hostel are very scared. They are in touch with the Indian children living in Kyiv and other places, he said.

Anshika, the daughter of Amir Singh Yadav, principal of an inter-college here, is also doing MBBS in Vinnytsia.

At around 10 am, I talked to Anshika on the phone and she said that the Indian Embassy has asked them to fill up some forms and there is a possibility that Indian students might be sent to neighboring countries of Ukraine through buses after which they will be brought back to India by the government, Yadav said.

Anshika said there is a curfew-like situation, food and medicines are not available and they are also facing problems in withdrawing money from ATMs, he said.

Khan and Yadav urged the central government to facilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

