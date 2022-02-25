Pope cancels Florence visit, Ash Wednesday service due to knee pain

Pope Francis has been forced to cancel a trip to Florence this Sunday and Ash Wednesday services next week, because of an acute flare-up of pain in his knee, the Vatican said on Friday.

The 84-year-old pope suffers from sciatica, a nerve condition that causes pain in his legs. He has recently read a few speeches sitting down, citing pain in his knee.

