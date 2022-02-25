Left Menu

Lt Governor opens stadium in varsity for sports, games in Puducherry

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has opened a Rs 1.42-crore indoor stadium in Pondicherry university for badminton and basketball. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Gurmeet Singh said the Lt Governor has always been cooperative in developmental activities of the university.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:18 IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has opened a Rs 1.42-crore indoor stadium in Pondicherry university for badminton and basketball. The stadium is named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who fought for the freedom of the country. The Lt Governor underscored the need to promote sports and games to protect the youth from the impact of the pandemic.

She thanked the university for its support of the territorial government.

A press release said she appealed to the faculty to motivate students to take to sports. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Gurmeet Singh said the Lt Governor has always been cooperative in the developmental activities of the university.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

