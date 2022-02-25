Left Menu

CM to PM: Bring students in Ukraine back to Pondy

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:28 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuation of students from the Union Territory who are stranded in Ukraine.

A press release from the office of the Chief Minister said on Friday the parents of the students met Rangasamy to seek immediate steps for the evacuation.

An official source told PTI that eight students were stuck in the war-hit country.

The release said the Chief Minister contacted the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and Ambassador of India to Ukraine Paratha Satpathy requesting them to take steps for the safe return of the students.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

