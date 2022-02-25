Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:24 IST
CM Rangasamy urges PM to safely evacuate Puducherry students stranded in Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate students from the Union Territory who are stranded in war-affected Ukraine.

In a press release from the Chief Minister's Office, it said a group of parents of stranded students from Puducherry met Rangasamy at his chamber and sought immediate steps for their evacuation.

An official source told PTI that eight students (four each from Puducherry and Karaikal regions) are stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

The release said the CM spoke to both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy over phone and requested them to take steps immediately for the safe return of students from Puducherry.

The Chief Minister had also written to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention for the evacuation of affected students, it added.

The official source said two of the eight students -- Maharaj and Vishalini -- were contacted by the CMO and the duo said they were safe and staying in a hostel.

