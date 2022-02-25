Left Menu

Rela Hospital fetes Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his stupendous achievement and said it is indeed gratifying to see a young boy achieving this feat. We have always been supportive of youngsters stepping up across various fields.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 20:26 IST
Rela Hospital fetes Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

City-based Rela Hospital on Friday felicitated Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for beating World No. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters, a prestigious rapid chess tournament held online recently. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his ''stupendous achievement'' and said ''it is indeed gratifying to see a young boy achieving this feat.'' ''We have always been supportive of youngsters stepping up across various fields. I wish R Pragananadhaa more success in the years ahead,'' he was quoted as saying in the release.

The team of doctors and hospital staff organised a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 released for OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022