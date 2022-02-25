Rela Hospital fetes Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa

City-based Rela Hospital on Friday felicitated Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for beating World No. 1 Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters, a prestigious rapid chess tournament held online recently. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mohammed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director, Rela Hospital congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his ''stupendous achievement'' and said ''it is indeed gratifying to see a young boy achieving this feat.'' ''We have always been supportive of youngsters stepping up across various fields. I wish R Pragananadhaa more success in the years ahead,'' he was quoted as saying in the release.

The team of doctors and hospital staff organised a cake-cutting ceremony on the occasion.

