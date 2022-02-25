Russia-Ukraine crisis: Latur officials start control room for kin of 28 students

The district administration in Latur in Maharashtra has set up a control room at the collector's office to provide information to kin of students stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by neighbouring Russia.

An official on Friday said they have information of 28 students from Latur pursuing education, mainly medical courses, in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, parents continued to fret on the fate of their children, even as officials assured them that all efforts were being made to bring them back from the war-hit nation.

''My son had gone for medical studies to Ukraine a month ago. The Russian border is just 25 kilometres from where he lives. We are worried,'' said the father of Sandesh Sanjay Sindhikumthe.

The war between the two nations has given families here sleepless nights, said Ravindra More, whose nieces Mrinal and Bhagyashree More are studying in Ukraine.

