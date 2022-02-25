TCS partners with University of Kashmir to improve employability skills of students

IT major TCS on Friday said it has partnered with the University of Kashmir to launch a programme to improve employability skills of students in Kashmir under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Under the programme, TCS will carry out its five initiatives – Youth Employment Program (YEP), BridgeIT, goIT, Ignite My Future (IMF) and Adult Literacy Program (ALP) – over the next three years that have already seen success in other parts of the country.

''TCS believes in investing in helping young people to become responsible and productive citizens.

''We are pleased to partner with the University of Kashmir to empower students and educators in the region with skill sets and mindsets for the digital economy,'' TCS Global Head (Corporate Social Responsibility) Balaji Ganapathy said in a statement.

Ganapathy added that the company strives to create digital social innovators among school children. ''We are delighted that the University has agreed to play the role of a facilitator to connect us with institutions at the school level.'' Under the YEP, school and college students will be trained in 21st-Century skills that are required to be successful in the digital economy.

The training programme covers English communication, corporate etiquette, analytical thinking, and problem-solving, basic computer and technical skills, and self-confidence.

''Our goal is to train, coach and mentor young individuals of the University of Kashmir and enable livelihoods through both employment and entrepreneurship,'' Ganapathy said.

The University of Kashmir will play the role of a facilitator to create linkages for TCS to drive its goIT and IMF initiatives, the company said.

goIT is a programme for school students that increases interest in technology through design thinking, mobile app development, and mentorship from TCS employees.

The ALP will be implemented through the university's Directorate of Lifelong Learning, the statement said.

''Strengthening such relationships with industry and corporates for building competencies and resulting in industry orientation for students will translate into timely placement and greater work efficiency.

''I urge more corporates to come forward to make the youth of Kashmir realize their potential,'' University of Kashmir Professor Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad said.

