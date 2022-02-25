1,200 students from Maha stuck in Ukraine, efforts on to bring them back: state govt

Around 1,200 students from Maharashtra are stranded in war-hit Ukraine and efforts are on to evacuate them safely, state rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, the minister said the state government was gathering information at district level about the students from the state who are stuck in the east European country, and all collectors have set up helpline numbers for this purpose.

The stranded students or their relatives can contact the state control room on 022-22027990, WhatsApp number 9321587143 and email id controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in, he said.

His department was collating information about how many people from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine, Wadettiwar said.

"Contact has been established between 300 students and their parents,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to make arrangements for the safe return of some 1,200 students from the state who are currently in Ukraine.

Samant made the same demand in separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also issued helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine. They are: Toll-Free - 1800118797; Telephone : 011-23012113 / 23014105 / 23017905; Fax : 011-23088124; Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

