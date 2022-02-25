Maratha quota: Maha govt to form commission to study community's backwardness
The existing OBC Commission will look into the issues of other backward classes, he said.In the meeting, it was also decided to fill up vacancies in Pune-based SARTHI as well as in other bodies that have been formed to address issues of Marathas and OBC segments, the official added.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government on Friday decided to set up a dedicated commission to study the backwardness of the Maratha community, an official said.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the sub-committee on Maratha reservations, which was chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said.
''This commission will look into backwardness of the Maratha community. The head and members of the commission will be announced soon. The existing OBC Commission will look into the issues of other backward classes,'' he said.
In the meeting, it was also decided to fill up vacancies in Pune-based SARTHI as well as in other bodies that have been formed to address issues of Marathas and OBC segments, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- SARTHI
- Marathas
- Maratha
- Uddhav Thackeray
ALSO READ
Maharashtra woman found dead in Kozhikode mental asylum
MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil
President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit
Phoenix Marketcity Pune Introduces 'Fun Life Packages' for its Customers
PKL: Patna Pirates thrash Puneri Paltan, qualify for playoffs