Maha: stranded students trying to reach Ukraine's western borders, parents say

Some students from Maharashtra's Marathwada region who are stranded in Ukraine are trying to reach the borders of surrounding countries such as Poland in a bid to return to India, their parents said on Friday.

While over 1,200 students from Maharashtra are currently in Ukraine which has been invaded by Russia, the administration here has got the details of 91 students belonging to the Marathwada region.

Swapnil Ghuge from Jalna, who is pursuing MBBS at Vinnytsia Ukraine National Medical College, is among them.

Speaking to PTI, his father Jagdev Ghuge said, ''I am in touch with my son. There were plans to bring Indian students back through Romania. But the borders were shut, so they had to return to their college which was around 900 km away.

''When air raid sirens go off, he and others are asked to move to a safer place. There is no threat to them as of today, but we are worried. We want our children back home safe,'' Ghuge added.

Bhumika, a medical student at Danylo Halytsky Lviv National Medical University, belongs to Aurangabad. Her father Rohidas told PTI that the students were asked to move into a nearby bunker on Friday.

''The students are now moving towards Poland by any means they get. Bhumika got a cab and set off for the border due to the fear of attacks (by the invading Russian army). She is 25 km away from the border and is now walking, because there is a traffic jam. She has got some water and biscuits with her, she told us,'' he said.

To save her mobile phone's battery, she was only using text messages to communicate with them, he added.

The ATMs in many parts of Ukraine have run out of cash and grocery stores are empty, Rohidas said.

Suyog Dhanvay and Sanket Ukharde, who hail from Tembhurni in Jalna district, are also studying medicine in Ukraine.

Suyog's father said though the Indian embassy was helping the stranded students, the families were worried.

''They will be brought back home through neighboring countries. I paid extra money and purchased return tickets for Suyog, but due to some documentation hassle he couldn't fly back in time,'' he said.

Dinkar Ukharde, Sanket's father, said, ''We are expecting swift response from the Indian government. They are safe now, but they should be brought back home.'' District-wise figures of students from the central Maharashtra's Marathwada region who are stuck in Ukraine are as follows: Aurangabad (7), Jalna (7), Parbhani (6), Hingoli (1), Nanded (29), Beed (1), Latur (28), Osmanabad (12).

