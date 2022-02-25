Through his life, Babasaheb Ambedkar proves nothing is impossible: Kejriwal

The life of Babasaheb proves that nothing in this world is impossible if one has the conviction to achieve it, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at the grand opening of a musical based on the life and struggles of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on Friday.

Claiming to be a ''Bhakt'' of Ambedkar, Kejriwal that the more he learnt about him, the more he believed that Einstein's quote about Mahatma Gandhi- generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth- applied to Babasaheb as well.

Citing academic achievements of Ambedkar, Kejriwal wondered how would he have gathered information and got admitted to Columbia University around 1914-15 when there was no internet and no mode of gathering information.

''I often wonder how he'd have managed to get hold of the forms of admission to the university. It just amazes me that with all the difficulties he faced, how did he get to know of Columbia, and how he admitted himself there,'' the AAP leader said.

The show ''Babasaheb: Grand Musical' , sponsored by the Delhi government, highlighted various phases of Ambedkar's life including his political struggles during the freedom movement as well as his fight against caste divisions.

The well choreographed musical with Rohit Roy portraying Ambedkar in his later life was greeted with loud cheers and chants of 'Jai Bhim' by the audience at JLN stadium auditorium.

The musical went beyond conventional storytelling weaving various issues like Ambedkar's thoughts on reservation, the importance of questioning, caste discrimination, untouchability, his relations with his father, professors, and the polity of India, with choreographed performances.

Tisca Chopra and Teekam Joshi were narrators in the musical directed by Mahua Chauhan and with music by Indian Ocean. The musical show will be staged daily twice at 1 PM and 7 PM, till March 12. The play will be shown to all the students, teachers and principal of Delhi government schools in coming days, said a statement.

The show is completely free to the general public. However, seats need to be booked in advance by calling the number 8800009938 or through the portal ''http://www.babasahebmusical.in'' \ www.babasahebmusical.in.

