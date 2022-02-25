Left Menu

LS speaker starts 24-hour helpline for Indian students stranded in Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 23:20 IST
LS speaker starts 24-hour helpline for Indian students stranded in Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla started a helpline for for Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

So far, more than 100 students from 15 states have contacted the helpline which was started at his residence office here and at camp office in his parliamentary constituency Kota-Bundi.

Birla took an initiative to help the Indian students trapped in the eastern European country after Russia invaded it, by starting a 24-hour helpline, which can be contacted on 011-23014011 and 23014022 in New Delhi and 0744-2505555 and 9414037200 in his Kota Camp office, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in an official statement.

Information about the students and their parents has been collected from the helpline and made available to the Ministry of External Affairs, the secretariat said. At the same time, students and parents are being informed through WhatsApp and phone calls about whatever information is being released from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, it said.

Apart from this, an appeal is also being made to the students to maintain restraint and patience, take shelter in safe places till help arrives and help each other through the helpline, the secretariat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022