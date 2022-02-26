Left Menu

Guj: 100 students to return from Ukraine tomorrow, says CM Patel

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Bhupendrapbjp)
In a tweet, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said it will make arrangements to ferry the students to the state from Mumbai or Delhi.

''CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp has thanked PM Shri @narendramodi for all the arrangements made for the repatriation of about 100 young students from Gujarat stranded in the war-torn areas of Ukraine,'' the Gujarat CMO tweeted.

''The State Govt has made arrangements to bring the students back to Gujarat who will arrive in India tomorrow. Special responsibility has been assigned to the Resident Commissioner and Commissioner of Geology & Mining Dept for the students coming to Delhi and Mumbai respectively,'' the CMO said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, state education minister Jitu Vaghani had said around 2,500 Gujarat students were stranded in Ukraine which has been invaded by Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

