Jharkhand sets up control room to help people stuck in Ukraine

The Jharkhand government on Friday set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine in the administration's effort to bring them back home.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked all affected families to provide information about their loved ones in Ukraine to the control room.

The state government has come out with a list of six landlines and five mobile numbers of the facility.

"I appeal to citizens and family members of all students and those who have gone to Ukraine for employment to contact the control room numbers to provide their information. All possible help will be provided to them by the Jharkhand government in collaboration with the Centre," Soren said in a tweet.

According to information received from different districts, around 100 students from Jharkhand are now stuck in Ukraine. While the control room mobile numbers are – 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472 and 9431336432 the landline numbers are 2481055, 2480058, 2480083, 2482052, 2481037 and 2481188.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)