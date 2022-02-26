Left Menu

Jharkhand sets up control room to help people stuck in Ukraine

The Jharkhand government on Friday set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine in the administrations effort to bring them back home.Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked all affected families to provide information about their loved ones in Ukraine to the control room.The state government has come out with a list of six landlines and five mobile numbers of the facility.I appeal to citizens and family members of all students and those who have gone to Ukraine for employment to contact the control room numbers to provide their information.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 00:33 IST
Jharkhand sets up control room to help people stuck in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Friday set up a control room to help families of the students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine in the administration's effort to bring them back home.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked all affected families to provide information about their loved ones in Ukraine to the control room.

The state government has come out with a list of six landlines and five mobile numbers of the facility.

"I appeal to citizens and family members of all students and those who have gone to Ukraine for employment to contact the control room numbers to provide their information. All possible help will be provided to them by the Jharkhand government in collaboration with the Centre," Soren said in a tweet.

According to information received from different districts, around 100 students from Jharkhand are now stuck in Ukraine. While the control room mobile numbers are – 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472 and 9431336432 the landline numbers are 2481055, 2480058, 2480083, 2482052, 2481037 and 2481188.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India
3
Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

Researchers find two supermassive black holes getting closer to merging

 United States
4
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity prepping for next flight

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022