Over 150 people from U'khand stuck in Ukraine

Over 150 people from Uttarakhand, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine with Dehradun accounting for the highest number of 39 people.

Additional Secretary, Home, Ridhim Aggarwal said that as per data recorded till Friday evening, 26 people from Haridwar, 22 from Nainital, 20 from Udham Singh Nagar, 13 from Pauri, 10 from Tehri, seven from Uttarkashi, five from Rudraprayag, four from Champawat, two each from Pithoragarh and Chamoli and one from Almora are also stuck in Ukraine. On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had spoken to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who assured him of the safe evacuation of the citizens stranded in the East European country. Dhami also held a meeting with senior officials to discuss the situation and asked them to stay in constant touch with the parents and guardians of the Uttarakhand natives stranded in Ukraine.

He also appealed to the parents not to panic saying all efforts are being made at the highest level to secure the safe evacuation of citizens from the crisis-ridden country.

