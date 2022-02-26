Coding Ninjas announces India’s biggest coding competition -CodeKaze

New Delhi, February 25, 2022: Coding Ninjas, India’s leading platform to learn coding and get placement assistance, is elated to announce the commencement of CodeKaze, India’s biggest coding competition. Team Coding Ninjas is geared up to receive up to 200,000+ registrations from across the country and has partnered with CoinDCX, Tokopedia & 100+ heavy weights in the tech industry to connect the participants to the job of their dreams. Running this in partnership with Nasscom-Futureskills, Coding Ninjas is fully armed withplacement partners to go above & beyond to promote the coding culture with the real-timeimpact of handsomely paying internship & job opportunities. Being one of its kind coding competitions, the aim is to provide a platform for the best coders of the country to competeagainst each other and win up to Rs. 30 lakh as reward money. Encouraging the community ofaspiring female coders, a special package of winnings, along with career-oriented opportunities has been rolled out under the vertical Divas. With 100+ hiring partners like DailyHunt, CoinDCX & MediBuddy; Coding Ninjas is offering 500+ internships & full-time job opportunities as software developers. These exclusive job openings come with an average package of Rs 8 LPA. Ankush Singla, the Stanford prodigy who’s also a mentor & co-founder at Coding Ninjas,believes “Coding is life-altering. It’s that simple. But we want the college-kids and working professionals to realize it inreal-time with cash & placement opportunities. It doesn’t get any more real with thepan-India panorama of coding talent. I would recommend all aspiring coders to participate in CodeKaze and take a leap in their coding career.” The first round of CodeKaze will take place on 06th March 2022 from 7 pm – 11 pm IST.Participants will be able to login anytime between 7-11 PM but can be a part of thecompetition for a maximum of 3 hours with the test ending at 11 PM IST. The competition isequipped to support all 3 majorly popular programming languages C++, Java and Python. Registrations are already live, through the official website without any fee involved. For more details visit the CodeKaze page - https://www.codingninjas.com/codestudio/codekaze About Coding Ninjas: Coding Ninjas isIndia’s leading platform to learn coding & get placement assistance. It was born with the core idea of promoting coding as a culture and bridge talent gaps in the Indian IT industry. Founded in 2016, by Ankush Singla, Kannu Mittal, and Dhawal Parate, it aims to deliver talented developers for an ever-growing requirement in the IT industry.It boasts of a world-class teaching faculty and a state-of-the-art learning platform for Coding education with faculty who are alumni of IIT, Stanford and IIIT. The platform teaches 17+ courses acrossfoundational and advanced level programming languages, such as Data Structure and Algorithm, Machine Learning, Data Science, Web Development, Android Development. Coding Ninjas is trusted by over 50,000 college students & working professionals for upskilling. As of today, 80% of Indian unicorn companies have hired their alumni for key roles in tech & product development.Coding Ninjas ecosystem comprise of 2500+ teaching assistants for doubt support and 300+ hiring partners for placement assistance. PWR PWR

