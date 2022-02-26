Left Menu

Pune: FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

Pune police have registered a case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping, an official said on Saturday. A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 13:55 IST
Pune: FIR against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have registered a case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping, an official said on Saturday. Shukla, who is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad, was former police commissioner of Pune. ''A case has been registered against Rashmi Shukla at Bund Garden police station here in the case of alleged illegal phone tapping. She was booked under section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022