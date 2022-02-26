Left Menu

Adopt villages to develop them under social responsibility initiative: President advises Tezpur University

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:32 IST
Adopt villages to develop them under social responsibility initiative: President advises Tezpur University
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday advised the Tezpur University to adopt some villages and develop them under a new model of University Social Responsibility.

Addressing the 19th convocation of the varsity, he expressed happiness over its initiative to offer various innovative solutions to rural people.

The Tezpur University can adopt a model of University Social Responsibility in line with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Kovind said after handing over degree certificates to students of the institute. He said the central university, which is located on the bank of the Brahmaputra river in Tezpur, can adopt some villages and help them in their overall development.

Kovind, the visitor of the varsity, also appealed to the students at the Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha (KBR) Auditorium to actively participate in promotion and marketing of organic products from the North-East region.

He also lauded efforts of the Assam government for conserving biodiversity and said he would visit the Kaziranga National Park later in the day to take stock of various such initiatives.

Assam Governor and Chancellor of Tezpur University Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several state ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

CBI arrests Chief Project Director of West Railway, 2 others in bribery case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022