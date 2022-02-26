Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 17:36 IST
Employees' organisations thank Rajasthan CM for reviving old pension scheme
Representatives of various employees' organizations thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday for reviving the old pension scheme for them, according to an official statement.

The representatives went to the chief minister's residence here to express their gratitude to him.

Gehlot had announced the implementation of the old pension scheme in place of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for the employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004, in the state budget for the year 2022-23.

In the budget, the government also announced extending the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations to employees of corporations, boards, government undertakings, autonomous institutions, and universities.

The employees' organizations also welcomed the government decisions on cadre restructuring for promotion and posting and removing salary discrepancy.

