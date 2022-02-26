Maha: International Sports University applauds UGC move to recognise degrees

The International Sports University, Maharashtra (ISUM) has welcomed the decision by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to include Bachelor's and Master's in Sports Science and Sports Management as recognised degree options.

The International Sports University came up last year in Pune under the aegis of the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar on Saturday hailed the UGC decision and said he looked forward to a quantum leap in building talent, jobs and sports IP for the long term development of Indian sports industry through professional education.

“We have had a singular vision to re-imagine and transform sports education in the country with the objective of creating skilled professionals well versed in the science and management of emerging sporting disciplines,” Kedar was quoted as saying in a media statement.

“With the International Sports University, our goal is to revolutionize sports education by incorporating different aspects of technology, management, sports governance, to produce sports professionals of the future who can advance India's prowess in sports,'' he added.

Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria called it a momentous development for sports ecosystem in India, adding that ISUM was one of the few universities in the country to offer future-ready courses in sports science and management.

Former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, who is a key consultant to the government in this project, said, with this notification, the UGC has taken note of the work being done by the Maharashtra government in revitalizing sports education in India. ''The approval for the degrees is the need of the hour if we want to make next-level progress across different domains of sports. By setting up ISUM, we aim to make rapid strides in developing carefully curated curriculum and building strategic collaborations across sectors to diversify sports learning,” Kulkarni said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)