All sanctions against Russia should be on table, Polish PM says
All sanctions against Russia should be on the table, including shutting the Nord Stream pipelines and halting Russia's access to SWIFT, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said ahead of a meeting on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.
"I came to Berlin to shake the conscience of Germany so that they would finally decide on truly harsh sanctions that will influence the Kremlin's decisions," Morawiecki said as fighting took place on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"We need to shut down Nord Stream 1 and 2, we need to cut reliance on raw materials, cut off Russian financial institutions from capital markets, confiscate assets of oligarchs, close off SWIFT for Russia... All sanctions against Russia should be on the table."
