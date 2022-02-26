Left Menu

All sanctions against Russia should be on table, Polish PM says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:28 IST
All sanctions against Russia should be on table, Polish PM says
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

All sanctions against Russia should be on the table, including shutting the Nord Stream pipelines and halting Russia's access to SWIFT, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said ahead of a meeting on Saturday with German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

"I came to Berlin to shake the conscience of Germany so that they would finally decide on truly harsh sanctions that will influence the Kremlin's decisions," Morawiecki said as fighting took place on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"We need to shut down Nord Stream 1 and 2, we need to cut reliance on raw materials, cut off Russian financial institutions from capital markets, confiscate assets of oligarchs, close off SWIFT for Russia... All sanctions against Russia should be on the table."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022