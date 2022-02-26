15 Delhi Police personnel rewarded for outstanding performance

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday rewarded 15 police personnel for their outstanding performance in the last two months, officials said.

The personnel were five sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, two head constables and five constables, they said.

These selected personnel were given commendation roll and cash rewards -- sub-inspectors Rs 20,000, assistant sub-inspectors Rs 15,000 and head constables and constables Rs 10,000 each -- along with memento to encourage and motivate the staff and to reinforce the belief that their efforts will get due recognition, they added.

