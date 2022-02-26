Left Menu

'Maha Shivaratri' celebration in Coimbatore from March 1

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:44 IST
The annual celebration of 'Maha Shivaratri' will commence here on March 1 and end at 6 AM on March 2.

The celebration would be presided over by the founder of Isha Foundation, a spiritual organisation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a press release said here.

Music and dance performances are part of the festivities.

'Rudraksha' (sacred beads) would be offered for free by the Sadhguru to all those who make a request by giving a missed call at 83000 83000. The Foundation has arranged for home delivery of the package containing the rudraksha.

The package would have 'vibhuti' (sacred ash), a photograph of 'adiyogi' and the 'abhaya sutra' that removes fear and enables the wearer to fulfil his goals, said the release.

