Teachers, other staff on Covid duty to report back to parent dept: DoE order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:23 IST
In view of the reduction in coronavirus cases in Delhi, teachers and other staff of the city government's education department who had been put on Covid duty, have been asked to report back to their parent department on February 28, according to an official order issued on Saturday. On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, had decided to withdraw all restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

In view of the reduction in Covid cases, and further relaxations in restrictions by the DDMA, the services department has ordered to ''stand relieve forthwith all ad hoc DANICS, Gr-I, Gr-II, Gr-III, Gr-IV (DASS) officers/officials'' who have been deployed by services department or substituted by administration departments for COVID-19-related duties in various departments of the Delhi government, the order said.

In view of the above, the competent authority is pleased to direct all teachers, IT assistants, and DEOs of Directorate of Education (DoE) who have been deployed on Covid duty in revenue department or are still working on Covid duty in revenue department, to report back on February 28 to their parent school or branch of DoE where they were physically posted, without waiting for any formal relieving from their present place of deployment, it said.

The order issued by the DoE also said that ''appropriate action'' will be taken if they don't report back on regular duty.

Those teachers, IT assistants, and DEOs who are deployed in DDMA (HQ) will continue to work there till further orders, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

