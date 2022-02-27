Left Menu

Vice-chairman of Municipal Council faces case for raping 15-year-old girl in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:43 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI): A case was booked against the vice-chairman of a Municipal Council in Nirmal district of Telangana for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl last month, police said on Sunday.

She was reportedly taken to a place in Hyderabad from the district by a woman who is the owner of the house, where the girl's family resides, and was then raped by the civic body official, said the police.

The teenager was sent for a medical examination, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

