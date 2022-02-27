Ukraine-Russia crisis: 1,200 students from Maha stranded, 300 have contacted kin, says minister
Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said some 1,200 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, of which just 300 have been able to contact their parents.In a press release issued here, Wadettiwar, MLA from Bramhapuri here and minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, said the state government will take all efforts to get them back safely.The state government is in touch with the Centre, which is taking efforts to fly them to safety.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Sunday said some 1,200 students from the state are stranded in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, of which just 300 have been able to contact their parents.
In a press release issued here, Wadettiwar, MLA from Bramhapuri here and minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, said the state government will take all efforts to get them back safely.
''The state government is in touch with the Centre, which is taking efforts to fly them to safety. Collectors have been asked to get details of such students hailing from their districts. People can also contact on the state helpline numbers and control room email ID,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay Wadettiwar
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Maharashtra
- Wadettiwar
- Relief and Rehabilitation
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears