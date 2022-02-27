Class 1 student develops Covid symptoms in Delhi; school switches to online classes

A private school in north Delhi decided to switch to online classes after a first grade student developed mild Covid-like symptoms following which all students and parents were advised to take precautionary measures, the school administration said on Sunday.

The student had on Thursday attended the school at Model Town, but his parents informed the administration on Saturday that he had developed Covid-like symptoms like headache and pain, it said.

As a precautionary measure, the school administration decided not to conduct offline classes for students from nursery to class 5 on Monday.

''The affected student attended school on Thursday and was absent the next day. After his parents told us about the situation on Saturday, we informed rest of the parents and asked them to take precautionary measures and also inform the school administration in such cases.

"All the students and teachers at the school are safe. There is nothing to worry, but still we decided to go for online classes for a day,'' the school principal said.

He added that although they santise the school premises and take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the infection, but still wanted to be more cautious about the health and safety of children.

The offline classes for students of nursery to class 5 will resume from Wednesday, the principal added.

