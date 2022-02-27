Left Menu

Centre has earmarked Rs 1,200 cr to aid academic research in defence, says DRDO chief

The Union government has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for academic research in defence, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the premier Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said on Sunday.Addressing in online mode the third edition of the Ahmedabad Design Week being organised at Karnavati University, Reddy said there was vast scope for youngsters to work on innovative products in the defence sector.Universities are fundamental for development of technology.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:27 IST
Centre has earmarked Rs 1,200 cr to aid academic research in defence, says DRDO chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for academic research in defence, G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the premier Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.

Addressing in online mode the third edition of the Ahmedabad Design Week being organised at Karnavati University, Reddy said there was vast scope for youngsters to work on innovative products in the defence sector.

''Universities are fundamental for development of technology. DRDO has been working with about 300 academic institutions and 1,200 scholars are associated with defence research across these institutions. Nearly Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated to support these institutions, Gujarat University being one of them," said Reddy.

Reddy, who is also secretary of Department of Defence R&D, said the need is to make not just for India but for the world, and this required advanced technology to produce high quality products.

Speaking on the occasion, Rear Admiral Rahul Kumar Shrawat, who is CMD of Naval Group India, said there is a great scope for modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security in the Indian Navy. ''India has become self-reliant on shipbuilding. Currently, over 40 ships on order are being constructed in Indian shipyards," he said.

Addressing students, Dr Amit Prashant, officiating director, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, said design and technology have always walked together. He said there is a need to focus on strength by collaborating with industry, academia and government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022