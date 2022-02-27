Navy prowess, cultural diversity on show at MILAN Parade

Indian Navy's might and the rich cultural diversity of the country were on grand display at the International City Parade on the picturesque Beach Road here on Sunday evening.

Contingents of navies from friendly foreign nations like USA, Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Vietnam, also marched along with their Indian counterparts in the spirit of camaraderie.

The Parade was part of the ongoing 11th Multilateral Maritime Exercises MILAN-2022 being organised for the first time here.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief of Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar, Ambassadors of different countries and other dignitaries graced the spectacular event.

The Parade was a double delight for the lakhs of citizens of Visakhapatnam who early this week were treated to the President's Fleet Review.

The navy's Marine Commandos (Marcos) yet again showcased their immaculate skills as they carried out a mock hostage rescue drill.

The naval aircraft and helicopters, with precision-filled manoeuvres, left the audience spellbound.

Andhra Pradesh Police's Organisation for Counter-terror Operations, Octopus, also took part in the parade, along with students of the National Cadet Corps.

Kuchipudi, Andhra Pradesh's classical dance form, was showcased by a team of dancers from Kothagudem as part of the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Traditional, folk and tribal dances of AP were also on display.

In his brief address on the occasion, the Chief Minister complimented the Indian Navy for organising MILAN on a grand scale, enhancing the prestige of Visakhapatnam.

He also congratulated the participating navies from friendly nations.

