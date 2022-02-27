2-day conference on Integrated Approach in Science and Tech for Sustainable Future starts in Jammu

A two-day National Conference on 'Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future commenced here on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. Principal Secretary in the higher education department Rohit Kansal inaugurated the conference being held in hybrid mode.

It has received papers and presentations from scholars across 20 states and UTs besides participation from five foreign countries, the spokesperson said.

He said the conference would also provide a unique opportunity for students to pitch their startup ideas during a special session on Monday.

In his address, Kansal said ''technology with disparity in terms of environmental or human hazards is not recommended anymore'', and asked for creating solutions based on justice, parity and sustainability.

He announced that MAM College, Jammu, would be developed as an innovation hub and given support under the National Education Policy.

In her keynote address, Sulekha Chattopadhyay, Senior Analyst, California Public Utility Commission, said, ''we have to break this huge problem of environmental degradation into smaller ones to tackle one by one.'' ''Electric vehicles are future transportation solutions and have great commercial value in terms of their sale and least maintenance requirements,'' she said.

India by virtue of its size and long coastline has an enhanced potential both in terms of solar and wind power, she said and advised local stakeholders to work on tapping this potential.

Convenor of Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Jammu Chapter, Prof J S Tara encouraged all budding scientists to be part of this association to bring greater scientific understanding among the masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)