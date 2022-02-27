Over 8 lakh children given polio drops

The Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday administered polio drops to over eight lakh children, including wards of migrant parents, said director of Health G Sriramulu. In a press release here, he said day-long drive against polio covered 97.66 per cent of the 8,68,01 children. Parents turned up in good numbers at the booths where the drops were administered.

