Left Menu

Six Chhattisgarh students return from war-torn Ukraine, speak of joy on being home

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 27-02-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 23:19 IST
Six Chhattisgarh students return from war-torn Ukraine, speak of joy on being home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paras Sahu (24), among the first batch of six students from Chhattisgarh who arrived in capital Raipur after being flown into the country from war-torn Ukraine, late Sunday night said the day had brought immense happiness to him and his family and this was a journey that would remain etched in his memory for all time.

An official said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met these six students, all pursuing medicine in Ukraine, at Chhattisgarh Sadan in Delhi after their flight landed.

They landed in Raipur at around 8pm after taking a flight from Delhi, he added.

Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur, Sahu, who hails from Mahasamund district, said, "We were lucky we were in Uzhhorod (a city in Ukraine) where the situation was not so serious when compared to other places. We were, however, desperate to get back to our home and now we are happy." Sahu, a first year medical student, said his university in Uzhhorod provided a bus and helped students to cross the border for evacuation.

Sahu and two more students are from Mahasamund while the remaining three are from Raipur, Durg and Korea districts.

The parents of these students were teary eyed with joy, most of them anxious as news channels were beaming the devastation being caused in Ukraine continuously through the day.

As per officials, over 100 people, including around 80 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022