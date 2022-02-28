Las Vegas police search for suspects in hookah bar shooting

Las Vegas police searched on Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded.

Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said.

Dispatchers received calls at about 3:15 a.m. about multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds after an altercation at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

Police didn't immediately provide an update on Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

The injured people were taken to University Medical Centre and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Centre, but officials on Sunday didn't immediately provide condition updates about the 13 remaining patients. While police had described the condition of two victims on Saturday as critical, they did not disclose details about the nature of their injuries.

Authorities on Saturday characterised the shooting as an ''isolated incident'' and said there was no threat to the general public.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the fatally shot victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Investigators at the scene on Saturday interviewed victims, tried to get surveillance video from neighbouring businesses and looked for stray bullets and other evidence, Koren said. Crime scene analysts were trying to determine the types of guns used in the shooting.

Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in different flavours.

