Hong Kong international schools end confusion over term dates

Hong Kong's international schools can maintain their original term dates, the government said on Monday, a welcome relief for many in the international community, some of whom had planned to leave the city amid widespread confusion. Education Secretary Kevin Yeung said international schools could continue with online classes through March and April, while local schools would break early for summer in March.

School campuses are potentially to be used for testing and isolation centres as part of the government's compulsory testing plan set to take place in March. The government said last week that all schools would need to take their summer holidays in March and April, prompting widespread concern from parents and teachers in the global financial hub worried about their children's mental health and education.

Yeung said the government was aiming for all schools to resume face to face classes after the Easter holiday. International schools would be allowed flexibility to adjust their schedule.

