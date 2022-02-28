Left Menu

Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' mints over 39 cr in three days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:47 IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest directorial venture ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', starring Alia Bhatt, has earned Rs 39.12 crore over the weekend, the makers said on Monday.

The film, which was released on Friday, minted Rs 10.5 crore on day one followed by Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film witnessed a jump as it clocked Rs 15.3 crore, collections shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter read.

Many in the trade have dubbed the film's performance at the box office as impressive since it has managed to bring in the numbers despite 50 percent occupancy cap in Maharashtra, a key state for Hindi films.

The film, based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari, ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

