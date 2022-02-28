Left Menu

Delhi BJP to hold referendum on new excise policy on Mar 4

The Delhi BJP will hold a referendum on March 4 seeking the opinion of 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal governments new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.Gupta alleged the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city.

Delhi BJP to hold referendum on new excise policy on Mar 4
Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi BJP will hold a referendum on March 4 seeking the opinion of 10 lakh people on the Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

Gupta alleged the new excise policy was making the youth directionless by promoting alcohol with the opening of 850 liquor stores across the city. Women, too, feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Four boxes will be kept in each of the 280 wards in the city in order to gather the opinion of the people. There will be a questionnaire seeking the people's response about the excise policy, slashing of dry days, opening of shops near schools and temples, and other aspects of it, party leaders said.

