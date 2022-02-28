SPJIMR faculty wins the Case Centre's outstanding case writer award

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Professor Malay Krishna has won the Case Centre's Outstanding Case Writer in the Case Centre's 32nd Awards and Competitions announced today for the pandemic-influenced case, 'Zoom Video Communications: Flash in the Pandemic or Enduring Success?'. The case study was authored by Prof Krishna and alumna Gursimran Gambhir and is available from Ivey Publishing, a leading provider of case studies to business schools worldwide. Their case won the award under the category, 'Hot Topic 'Responding to shocks'.

The other winners in this edition include INSEAD, IESE Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, London Business School and Nanyang Business School. The annual contest celebrates excellence and impact in case- writing and teaching. While the awards are judged based on anonymised data recording the uptake of cases for teaching at schools worldwide, the competitions are judged by bespoke panels of international experts.

The Case Centre is the independent home of the case method and is dedicated to advancing the case method worldwide, sharing knowledge, wisdom and experience to inspire and transform business education across the globe. According to Richard McCracken, Director of The Case Centre: ''The 2022 Awards and Competitions highlight individual and school successes through one of the most disrupted times they have ever faced, providing a unique insight into what was being taught to business and management students – often, this year, online or in hybrid classes. They also reflect the focus of case authors as they navigated a path through unprecedented pedagogical challenges, keeping research and education going.'' SPJIMR Dean Dr Varun Nagaraj said, ''As an institute, we aim to influence practice through our teaching and thought leadership. One of the best ways to do so beyond our own classrooms is by authoring cases that students around the world can learn from, as Professor Krishna has done.'' Award winner, Professor Malay Krishna said, ''I am very thankful for this recognition. Zoom became an integral part of the B-school educational experience for teachers and students during the pandemic and it is fitting that I had the opportunity to co-author this case with one of my students.'' This award highlights SPJIMR's ongoing commitment to advancing wise innovation and influencing practice by authoring compelling case studies. Cases authored by SPJIMR faculty have also recently been featured as best sellers on the Harvard Business Publishing Education and Ivey Publishing platforms. About SPJIMR: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management with a mission to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth', SPJIMR is noted for its student-centricity, pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

