PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:01 IST
CM urges EAM Jaishankar to arrange for safe return of 23 Puducherry students from Ukraine
N.Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday to safely evacuate 23 students belonging to the Union Territory now stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Rangasamy had also sent a list of details to the Union ministers with information of the stranded students from Puducherry (14), Karaikal (5), Mahe (3), and Yanam (one) who had gone to Ukraine for medical education.

Rangasamy also spoke to some of the students from his chamber over the phone and asked all the students to be confident, bold and fearless as the administration has taken all steps for their safe return to the Union Territory.

Panic-stricken parents of the students met Rangasamy at his chamber and pleaded for steps to ensure the safe return of their children.

Rajya Sabha member S Selvaganapathy, District Collector E Vallavan, and Director of Education P T Rudra Goud were also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

